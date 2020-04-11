Statement by Yacoub El Hillo, Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, on the disruption of water and electricity supply

More than two million people, including 600,000 children, who live in Tripoli and surrounding towns and cities, are suffering from water cuts for almost a week now. The water supply, part of the Great Man-Made River, was disrupted by a group in the Shwerif area as a pressure tactic to secure the release of family […]

