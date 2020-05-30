Alwihda Info
Statement of the Chairperson following the murder of George Floyd in the USA


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mai 2020


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (https://AU.int/) Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the murder of George Floyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers, and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Recalling the historic Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) Resolution […]

