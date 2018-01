On 7-9 January 2018, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) visited Khartoum’s printing houses and confiscated the entire print runs of six newspapers without giving reasons. This morning, Almidan newspaper was prevented by the NISS from distributing its daily print runs without any rationale. On 8 January 2018, the NISS confiscated the daily print-runs […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...