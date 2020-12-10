Alwihda Info
Survey reveals 95 percent of African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) did not receive government aid during COVID-19 pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2020


Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, the African Union, UNDP and AfriLabs worked together to create the Rollo Africa Business Simulation Programme to support SMEs and the informal sector in the post COVID-19 recovery process. The simulation monitors businesses affected by the shutdown in five African countries […]

