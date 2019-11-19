Sweeping Agreement Inked by World Health Organization (WHO) and African Union to Accelerate Vital Health Goals

Today the African Union (AU) Commission and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed an historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) cementing their mutual commitment to expand and deepen their relationship and cooperation. The document was signed at WHO Headquarters by His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, […]

