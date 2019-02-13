Alwihda Info
Switzerland working to prevent violence in Nigeria’s upcoming presidential elections


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Février 2019


By signing the Abuja Peace Agreement, the main candidates have today renewed their commitment to conducting peaceful presidential elections and promoting post-election peace. Switzerland commends all the signatories and calls on them to abide by the agreement. At the request of Nigerian stakeholders, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has contributed technical expertise and […]

