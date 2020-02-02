Sydney finalists Blitzboks close gap on World Series log

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday closed the gap on New Zealand in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log and consolidated second spot after suffering an agonizing 12-10 defeat to Fiji in the final of the HSBC Sydney Sevens. The Kiwi side are still top of the log with 76 points after four tournaments, […]

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday closed the gap on New Zealand in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log and consolidated second spot after suffering an agonizing 12-10 defeat to F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...