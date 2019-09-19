[Tanzania](https://www.hrw.org/afrique/tanzania-and-zanzibar) should protect [Burundian](https://www.hrw.org/africa/burundi) refugees fleeing widespread abuses instead of requiring them to return to Burundi against their will. Tanzanian authorities have announced a plan to send all 183,000 Burundian refugees in Tanzania back to Burundi by the end of 2019. Instead, the authorities should allow refugees… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/tanzania-protect-burundians-facing-abuse?lang=e...
