Ten UN peacekeepers killed in a terrorist attack in northern Mali

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, strongly condemned the deadly attack which killed ten peacekeepers from Chad and injured at least 25 others. “MINUSMA forces responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed,” a [statement](https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2019-01-20/statement-attributable-the-spokesman-for-the-secretary-general-mali-scroll-down-for-french-version)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ten-un-peacekeepers-killed-in-a-terrorist-attack-in-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...