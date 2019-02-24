Alwihda Info
Tenable Launches Industry's First Integrated Solution to Secure Converged IT/OT Environments


Alwihda Info | Par OAK - 24 Février 2019


Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable.
Dubai, UAE — Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, announced the industry’s first integrated Cyber Exposure solution to provide a unified view of cyber risk spanning information technology (IT) networks and operational technology (OT), from enterprise applications to industrial control systems. For the first time, security leaders can rely on a single platform to measure, manage and reduce cyber risk across both IT and OT environments with Tenable Industrial Security™ now integrated with Tenable.sc™ (formerly SecurityCenter) for vulnerability management on-premises.

Digital transformation means that the days of fully air-gapped OT assets are largely gone. Modern OT environments increasingly interconnect with IT, resulting in a complex, sensitive and vastly expanded attack surface. As effective risk management is built on a unified understanding of the entire IT/OT attack surface, organizations are shifting responsibility for OT security to the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Yet traditional IT security solutions lack the ability to continuously discover and assess sensitive OT assets. Conversely, most OT security solutions don’t translate to the world of IT. This lack of holistic visibility creates security blind spots and increases the chances of mission- and safety-critical systems being compromised or taken offline. An attack on a high-value OT asset, for example, may begin by compromising a traditional IT asset and then moving laterally.

When used with Industrial Security, Tenable.sc solves this problem by delivering unprecedented clarity into an organization’s converged IT/OT environments. Tenable.sc leverages industry-leading Nessus® scanners to gather a wealth of security-related information from IT-based assets on OT and IT networks. Tenable.sc then combines that information with passively collected asset and vulnerability data from Industrial Security, which provides safe, reliable asset discovery and vulnerability management purpose-built for OT environments. Designed for critical systems that require a non-intrusive approach to vulnerability management, Industrial Security is an OT-native solution that helps identify and prioritize OT risks so organizations can keep safety-critical production assets secure and fully functional. The integration of Tenable.sc and Industrial Security provides the first complete picture of IT and OT assets together, identifying exposures and vulnerabilities across the entire enterprise and helping organizations prioritize and manage cybersecurity against business risk.


