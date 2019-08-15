Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Terrorism survivors: Forced to farm, fish, fight, âthey slaughtered three of my friendsâ


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019


In 2015, the island of Ngomiron Doumou in Lake Chad was attacked by armed extremists who said they belonged to the outlawed Boko Haram group. The island is home to some 5,750 people. Up to 300 men, women and children were abducted at gunpoint by Boko Haram fighters who had travelled to the island from […]

