Tesla's Megafactory in Shanghai starts operation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Mars 2025


By Wang Yinxin, People's Daily

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tesla's new Megafactory located in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, east China's Shanghai.(Photos from the WeChat official account of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tesla's new Megafactory located in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, east China's Shanghai.(Photos from the WeChat official account of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government)
Tesla's first overseas Megafactory, a sprawling 200,000-square-meter facility in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, commenced operations on Feb. 11, 2025, marking a pivotal expansion of the U.S. automaker's global energy-storage ambitions.

The site, equivalent in size to 30 standard football pitches, represents Tesla's inaugural standalone Megapack production hub beyond American borders. With an initial annual output target of 10,000 units post-ramp-up, the factory underscores the firm's strategic bet on China's renewable energy sector.

Groundbreaking for the project occurred on May 23, 2024, with mass production achieved within nine months of land acquisition and eight months of construction–a pace echoing the "Tesla speed" previously demonstrated by the Shanghai Gigafactory, which was erected in under a year in 2019.

Lu Yu, head of high-tech industry and innovation department at the Lin-gang Special Area Administration, hailed the venture as a "vote of confidence" in Shanghai's governance. "This collaboration builds on our proven ability to synchronize corporate and governmental timelines," Lu noted, emphasizing a streamlined approval process that inverted traditional workflows.

Authorities attributed the accelerated timeline to pre-emptive planning, including granular task mapping for corporate milestones and state support mechanisms. "We transitioned from enterprises awaiting approvals to governments anticipating corporate needs," Lu added.

The development solidifies Shanghai's reputation as a crucible for industrial efficiency, even as geopolitical tensions reshape global supply chains. Tesla's doubling down on Chinese infrastructure signals deepening ties between multinational innovators and the region's policy-driven ecosystem.

The Lin-gang Special Area's deployment of a tailored "project service package" proved instrumental in accelerating Tesla's Megafactory development, authorities revealed. Initiatives included constructing a dedicated river-crossing bridge to streamline logistics and erecting residential complexes housing over 2,000 workers, ensuring uninterrupted progress at the flagship site.

Lu emphasized the symbiotic relationship between energy storage and Shanghai's burgeoning new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. "The Megafactory leverages Lin-gang's mature NEV supply chain ecosystem, enabling rapid localization of production while enhancing the broader industry's capacity and stability," he noted.

With Tesla aggressively scaling its energy storage ambitions, Lin-gang's established industrial framework positions it as a perfect partner. "This synergy underscores how public-private alignment can catalyze transformative projects," Lu added, framing the collaboration as a blueprint for high-tech manufacturing efficiency.

