Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The African Oil Industry Endorses Cape VII Congress in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2019 modifié le 4 Février 2019 - 14:11


Calls for a pragmatic common-sense approach towards local content. Improved business climate will attract more investment and create sustainable jobs for Africans. The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) is proud to endorse the APPO Cape VII Congress and Exhibition to be held in Malabo on April 2-5, 2019. Hosted by the African Petroleum Producers Organization under […]

Calls for a pragmatic common-sense approach towards local content. Improved business climate will attract...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/02/2019

11ans après la disparition d'Ibni : une exposition à Paris pour lutter contre l’oubli

11ans après la disparition d'Ibni : une exposition à Paris pour lutter contre l’oubli

Tchad : "On est là pour servir le pays, pas pour s'en servir", Ousman Adam Dicki Tchad : "On est là pour servir le pays, pas pour s'en servir", Ousman Adam Dicki 03/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Yorongar accuse les enfants d’Ibni d’avoir "assassiné leur père pour la deuxième fois"

03/02/2019

La rébellion tchadienne "préoccupée par la situation sécuritaire délétère" en Libye

03/02/2019

Tchad : 100 prisonniers transférés à la prison de Koro Toro

04/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 01/02/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties 29/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.