The Agency for Universal Health Coverage in Senegal has launched a new digital platform – sunucmu.com


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This entirely Senegalese digital platform is the first of its kind to have been fully designed and developed by a public agency on a global scale. By extending this process of democratisation to provide access to health to all countries on the African continent, Senegal aims to be a leader in this field. L’Agence de […]

