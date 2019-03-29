The Ambassador of Latvia Iveta Šulca accredited in Ethiopia

On 28 March 2019, in an official accreditation ceremony, the Ambassador of Latvia, Iveta Šulca, presented her credentials to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle Work Zewde. Ambassador Iveta Šulca and the Ethiopian President discussed the possibilities of developing a political dialogue and expanding the legal framework. The Ambassador expressed hope […]

On 28 March 2019, in an official accreditation ceremony, the Ambassador of Latvia, Iveta Šulca, presente...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...