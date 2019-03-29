Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Ambassador of Latvia Iveta Šulca accredited in Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 28 March 2019, in an official accreditation ceremony, the Ambassador of Latvia, Iveta Šulca, presented her credentials to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle Work Zewde. Ambassador Iveta Šulca and the Ethiopian President discussed the possibilities of developing a political dialogue and expanding the legal framework. The Ambassador expressed hope […]

On 28 March 2019, in an official accreditation ceremony, the Ambassador of Latvia, Iveta Šulca, presente...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/03/2019

Tchad : un chef de canton révoqué pour manquements graves

Tchad : un chef de canton révoqué pour manquements graves

Tchad : nominations à l'armée de terre Tchad : nominations à l'armée de terre 28/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : « Négocier veut dire être corrompu, je ne travaille pas avec les corrompus »

29/03/2019

Tchad : 2197 agents de l'ANS contestent leur radiation verbale sans droit sociaux

29/03/2019

Tchad : "un dirigeant sérieux ne peux pas penser un instant fermer l'accès à Internet"

29/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui