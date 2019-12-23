Alwihda Info
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) endorses Adesina for second term as President of the African Development Bank


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019


The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed the candidacy of African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) President Akinwumi Adesina for a second term at the helm of the institution. The decision was announced at the end of the fifty-sixth ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, held on […]

