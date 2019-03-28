The Egyptian Cotton Project participates to Better Cotton Initiative Event in Milan

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the framework of “The Egyptian Cotton Project” expands its global cooperation through a strategic partnership with the better Cotton Initiative (BCI) presented during an event hosted by the Fondazione Industrie Cotone E Lino in Milan. This comes in the framework of the project’s drive towards Sustainable Egyptian […]

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the framework of “The Egyptian Cott...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...