The Mozambican Gas Promise and Why It Epitomizes the African Dream

By NJ Ayuk It has been almost exactly ten years since Anadarko drilled the well that would give Mozambique its first major gas find in over sixty years of mostly disappointing oil and gas exploration. Many wells followed that first offshore discovery in block 1 and further in ENI-operated block 4. In what seemed like […]

By NJ Ayuk It has been almost exactly ten years since Anadarko drilled the well that would give Mozambique its first major gas find in over sixty years of mostly disappo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...