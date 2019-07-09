Alwihda Info
The National Basketball Association (NBA), International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Senegalese Basketball Federation to host 17th edition of Basketball without Borders Africa in Senegal


9 Juillet 2019


The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) (FIBA.basketball) and the Senegalese Basketball Federation today announced that Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa 2019 will take place Sunday, July 28 – Wednesday, July 31 in Senegal. The 17th edition of BWB Africa will be held at [The NBA Academy Africa in Saly](https://pr.nba.com/nba-academy-africa-new-facility-senegal/)… Read […]

