Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Power is in Your Hands: Over 20,000 Implore CS Maina to Say No to Kenya-US Plastic Deal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Novembre 2020


After months of pressure, Hon. Betty Maina, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development finally met with Greenpeace Africa (https://www.Greenpeace.org/africa/en/) to receive the 20,000-strong petition calling for her to take a stand against advocacy from lobbyists from the American Chemistry Council to make Africa a dumping site. “We are here to represent [the… […]

After months of pressure, Hon. Betty Maina, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industrial...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter