The Power of Art to Unite

On 2nd May 2019, MAISHA – Afro- European Music Experiment, the EU Delegation to the African Union, all artists will meet the Press. Starting April 25, 12 musicians with 10 different European and African nationalities are co-creating original musical pieces, giving workshops at local music schools and recording an LP in the two-week residency in. […]

On 2nd May 2019, MAISHA – Afro- European Music Experiment, the EU Delegation to the African Union, all artists will meet the Pre...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...