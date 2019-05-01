Alwihda Info
The Power of Art to Unite


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 2nd May 2019, MAISHA – Afro- European Music Experiment, the EU Delegation to the African Union, all artists will meet the Press. Starting April 25, 12 musicians with 10 different European and African nationalities are co-creating original musical pieces, giving workshops at local music schools and recording an LP in the two-week residency in. […]

