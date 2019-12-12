The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM): Over 5,000 Somali Refugees Voluntarily Returned Home from Yemen Since 2017

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) have helped 5,087 Somali refugees return home from Yemen since 2017. In this latest departure, a boat carrying 145 Somali refugees left the Port of Aden today, and will arrive at the Port of Berbera Friday, 13 December. The voluntary returns […]
