To cope with global challenges with multilateralism, cooperation

25 Février 2020

Building multilateralism to jointly protect the health and security of people around the world has become a choice for more and more countries and regions.

By He Yin The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia is a reminder for the world that we are living in a time when traditional security intertwines with non-traditional security and when regional and global issues interconvert. The human beings are seeing increasing interdependence and their destinies are gradually becoming one.



The Munich Security Conference held from Feb. 14 to 16 also indicated such point as the meeting paid close attention to global public health security and the novel coronavirus epidemic.



At the conference, China introduced its concerted efforts and achievements in combating the epidemic, and received wide praise from the attendants. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also recognized the encouraging steps China has taken to contain the outbreak at its source, and once again called for solidarity from the international society.



In this silent “war” where no bullet is used, the entire world has become a whole and a community with a shared future.



China’s most comprehensive, strict and thorough measures to combat the epidemic represent the largest contribution to global epidemic prevention and control. Thanks to the country’s speed and efficiency which play a vital role in the battle against the virus, and its active engagement in global cooperation, the confirmed cases outside the country only account for less than 1 percent of the total.



“I have given credit where it’s due, and I will continue to do that.” Tedros’ remarks echo the common aspiration of the international society, as China, which is combating the virus on the frontline, totally deserves such compliments.



By supporting China, global countries are supporting their own and the epidemic prevention and control of the world.



China is not lonely, because people across the world are standing closely with the Chinese people in the hardest days of the battle. Leaders from more than 160 countries and international organizations sent messages of sympathy to China to express strong support for the country, and people from many countries also took active actions to donate money and materials to encourage China.



An Indonesian policeman recently sang the song "Jiayou, Wuhan" (Stay strong, Wuhan) on social media to show love; children from a primary school in Northern Ireland joined together to perform a Chinese song, Let the World be Full of Love, for people in China suffering from the coronavirus outbreak; and Sri Lankans prayed for China's victory against the novel coronavirus epidemic. To show the power of solidarity in the epidemic is the choice made by the people across the world.



A profound lesson has been taught by the epidemic to the world. At the Munich Security Conference, the debate over "Westlessness," which refers to the loss of common standing of what it means to be part of the West, reflected insufficient sense of security.



The world should figure out what security is and how it can be achieved. Common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustained security is what the world needs, as no country in this planet is able to avoid global challenges or deal with them alone.



Countries must stop dividing the world into the east and the west, fill the economic gap between the north and the south, take the planet on which human beings rely as a community with shared lives, and perceive the international society as a family, so as to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



Only by joining hands and working together can the world overcome the global public health challenge. It is a moment that demonstrates the power of multilateralism and international cooperation. The Group of 77 and the United Nations voiced support for China’s efforts to combat the epidemic, followed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS countries, ASEAN and the African Union.



Fifteen members of the Economic Community of West African States convened an emergency meeting of health ministers to coordinate efforts and cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak. A special China-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting on the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak will also be held in Laos, which marks another important meeting between China and ASEAN on public health cooperation after the special leaders meeting on the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak they held in 2003.



Building multilateralism to jointly protect the health and security of people around the world has become a choice for more and more countries and regions.



In the era of globalization, countries are sharing challenges, responsibilities and destiny. To practice multilateralism and cope with global challenges with cooperation conforms to the general trend of time and the common aspiration of the people.



