Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

True business resilience demands fresh perspectives and putting best practice top of mind (By Dr. Ibrahim Abduba)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juin 2020


By Dr. Ibrahim Abduba, ERPM Strategy and Business Development Leader – East & West Africa at Oracle It has been said over and over by a multitude of business systems experts. One of the greatest barriers to digital transformation is not technological. It is human resistance to change. Within an enterprise, a wholesale culture shift […]

By Dr. Ibrahim Abduba, ERPM Strategy and Business Development Leader – East & West Africa at Oracle It has been said over and over by a multitude ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/06/2020

Tchad : la police arrête plusieurs malfrats dont le violeur d'une fille de 8 ans

Tchad : la police arrête plusieurs malfrats dont le violeur d'une fille de 8 ans

Tchad - Covid-19 : Le groupe AGB fait un important don à la province du Batha Tchad - Covid-19 : Le groupe AGB fait un important don à la province du Batha 02/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un homme suspect déguisé en femme, arrêté par la gendarmerie

02/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : "certains restaurants trichent. Nous allons prendre des mesures"

02/06/2020

Tchad : 50 armes saisies et plusieurs arrestations (Gendarmerie)

02/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la Covid-19 bouscule la fête de l'Aid El Fitr
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 02/06/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour 02/06/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi