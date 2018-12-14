Tunisia Trains first set of Drone pilots for agricultural productivity

Eight pilots have successfully passed their drone flight training in Tunisia following a two-week intensive training period organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Tunisia, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and Busan Techno Park. The training which focused on handling, maintenance and the security aspects of flying drones, took place in Tunis from 19-30 November […]

