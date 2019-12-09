Twelfth round of the Destination Egypt 2030 activities in Beni Suef

The European Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports took the twelfth round of the Destination Egypt 2030 activities to the governorate of Beni Suef on December 5 – 7 with the cooperation of the General Department of Sports Tourism, Sport and Youth Directorate in Beni Suef and Etijah. The activities kicked off on […]

The European Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports took the twelfth round of the Destination Egypt 2030 activities to the governorate of Beni Suef on December 5 – 7 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...