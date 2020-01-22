U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), and CITI Foundation team up to invest in Young African Social Entrepreneurs

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) are pleased to announce plans to award a total of $400,000 in grant funding, with support from Citi Foundation, to 42 young African social entrepreneurs who are developing businesses to drive social and community change in 22 sub-Saharan African countries. All […]
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) are pleased to ...
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) are pleased to ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...