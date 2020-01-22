Alwihda Info
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), and CITI Foundation team up to invest in Young African Social Entrepreneurs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Janvier 2020


The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) are pleased to announce plans to award a total of $400,000 in grant funding, with support from Citi Foundation, to 42 young African social entrepreneurs who are developing businesses to drive social and community change in 22 sub-Saharan African countries. All […]

