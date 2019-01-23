U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan Presents Credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The new U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, presented her credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and has taken up her duties as Ambassador. Speaking from the ceremony at Jubilee House, Ambassador Sullivan thanked President Akufo-Addo for the warm welcome to Ghana and highlighted the U.S. – Ghana partnership focused on advancing economic […]
The new U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, presented her credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Aku...
The new U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, presented her credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Aku...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...