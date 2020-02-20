U.S. Condemns Killings in Ngarbuh

The U.S. Embassy condemns the killings of civilians in Ngarbuh , Northwest Region, and offers condolences to the victims’ families. We call on the government to authorize an independent investigation, ensure safety of witnesses, and bring the perpetrators to justice. The violence must stop. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/us-condemns-killings-in-ngarbuh?lang=en

