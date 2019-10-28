Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Congressional Delegation meets President Barrow, National Assembly Members


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A House Democracy Partnership Congressional Delegation visited The Gambia on October 13 and 14. The U.S. legislators were led by the HDP Chairman, [Representative David Price of North Carolina](https://price.house.gov/about) and the delegation included [Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma](https://mullin.house.gov/biography/), [Representative Barbara Lee of California](https://lee.house.gov/about/biography?1),… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/us-congressional-delegation-me...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:48 PIB angolano vai crescer 1,8 em 2020

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:46 Women demand inclusion in South Sudan peace process

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:30 Ambassadeur d’Ukraine a visité l’Office national du tourisme d’Algérie

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/10/2019

Tchad : à l'Est, les femmes de paix donnent des leçons de cohabitation

Tchad : à l'Est, les femmes de paix donnent des leçons de cohabitation

Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts 28/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts

28/10/2019

Tchad : colère à la douane après le lynchage d'agents en service

28/10/2019

Tchad : des douaniers molestés à tort lors de l'interception d'un convoi de drogues

28/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les victimes d'Hissein Habré maintiennent la pression (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal 22/10/2019 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

Franchement, où va la RDC ? Franchement, où va la RDC ? 21/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa