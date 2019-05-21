Alwihda Info
U.S. Firms will not be left behind as Energy Investments pick up in Angola’s Oil Sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Angola has emerged as the hub of foreign direct investments within Africa, and the prospects of attracting more FDI this year are bright, particularly in the country’s oil and gas sector. The ambitious reform agenda of President João Laurenço and that of the Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, has already […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...