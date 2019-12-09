U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Advances Petrochemicals Development in Egypt

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency today awarded a feasibility study grant to the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (Echem), for what will be Egypt’s first polyoxymethylene (POM) plant. Echem will select an American firm to conduct the study. “Today’s announcement of USTDA’s specialized assistance is proof that the Agency is a creative partner and a […]

