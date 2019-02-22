UAE Ambassador, Mauritanian Minister discuss cooperation

Isa Abdullah Masoud Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has met with Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional Education of Mauritania. The meeting, which took place yesterday at the office of the Mauritanian minister, dealt with the relations of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania […]

Isa Abdullah Masoud Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has met with Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood, Minister of Islamic Affairs ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...