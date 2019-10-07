UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Zambia.

The UAE Ambassador to Zambia Khalifa Abdurahman Al Marzouqi, has presented his credentials as the country’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Zambia, to President Edgar Lungu, at the Presidential Palace here. President Lungu expressed his keenness to strengthen joint ties between the two friendly countries and deepen economic, trade, and investment relations. Al Marzouqi, in turn, conveyed […]

