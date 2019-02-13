UNAIDS welcomes Shannon Hader as new Deputy Executive Director of Programme

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Shannon Hader as the new Deputy Executive Director of Programme of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations. “Shannon is an exceptional leader in AIDS and TB—with extensive experience in improving systems for health,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé.… […]

