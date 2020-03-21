Alwihda Info
UNAMID: First Phase Readiness to Combat and Prevent Spread Of COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mars 2020


To ensure that the risk to its personnel and to the host country is minimized as well as ensuring that staff members strictly follow critical precautionary measures to avoid or minimise the chance of contracting the COVID19, the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), in line with UN Division of Healthcare […]

