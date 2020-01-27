UNAMID and Government of Sudan agree to reactivate Darfur joint security mechanism

In the aftermath of the recent looting incidents of UN assets in West, South and more recently, North Darfur, UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator, Jeremiah Mamabolo met with Government of Sudan officials, and agreed to immediately reactivate a joint security mechanism that will allow for speedy security related consultations and decisions. This development follows […]

