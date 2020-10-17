UNESCO convenes Global Education Meeting to set priorities for learning recovery and protect financing

UNESCO, in partnership with the Governments of Ghana, Norway and the United Kingdom, are convening a virtual Global Education Meeting on 20 and 22 October. The meeting aims to secure commitments from leaders for the protection of education financing during the COVID-19 recovery, and produce consensus on priority actions for the next year. The COVID-19 […]

