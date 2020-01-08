UNSMIL Convenes Meeting of Libyan Economic Experts to Discuss Establishment of an Experts Commission to Unify Financial And Economic Policy and Institutions

UNSMIL convened yesterday a meeting of 19 Libyan economic experts representing the main Libyan financial and economic institutions as well as the different economic sectors. The experts, who took part in the meeting, were selected based on their capacity to represent interests from across the Libyan political and geographic spectrum. The Libyan experts agreed that […]

UNSMIL convened yesterday a meeting of 19 Libyan economic experts representing the main Libyan financial and economic ins...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...