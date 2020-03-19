UNSMIL appeals for ceasefire to strengthen COVID-19 response

WHO strongly endorses UNSMIL’s appeal for a ceasefire in Libya to allow national health authorities and health partners to respond to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the country. Countries throughout the world are taking unprecedented steps to respond to the threats posed by this deadly virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health emergency […]

