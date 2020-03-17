UNSMIL joins international partners in Calling for Humanitarian Pause to Enable Responding to Corona Virus Covid-19 Pandemic in Libya

UNSMIL welcomes and joins the call by international partners on all parties to the Libyan conflict to declare an immediate humanitarian cessation of hostilities as well as a halt to the continuing transfer of all military equipment and personnel into Libya, in order to allow local authorities to rapidly respond to the unprecedented public health […]

UNSMIL welcomes and joins the call by international partners on all parties to the Libyan conflict to declare an immediate humanitarian cess...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...