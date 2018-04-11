Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

US trade protectionist move severely harms global economy: experts


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Avril 2018 modifié le 11 Avril 2018 - 06:32

“The US’s unilateral move has not only harmed the interests of China and other WTO members, but also severely damaged multilateral trade mechanism,” Zhang pointed out. Unilateralism completely goes against the WTO, Zhang said, adding that concerted efforts are needed to stop the revival of the Section 301 and keep it within the framework of WTO rules.


By Wang Ke from People’s Daily

US trade protectionist move severely harms global economy: experts
The trade protectionist move unilaterally taken by the US will severely undermine free trade and global economy, Chinese and foreign experts warned amid the rising global attention to the US’s so-called Section 301 investigation into Chinese products.

The US’s resort to domestic laws in dealing with international trade frictions is against international rules, they pointed out.

“The investigation, initiated, surveyed, arbitrated and implemented by the US, is extremely unilateral,” said Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute under China’s Ministry of Commerce, adding that the investigation has been opposed by the world since it was announced.

Chad P. Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, compared the US in the Section 301 investigation to police who judges whether a foreign government is right or wrong, a prosecutor who files a lawsuit, a jury that identifies evidence and a judge who decides whether to take retaliatory actions.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the US frequently launched Section 301 investigation against its trade partners including Japan, the EU, Canada and Brazil. But after the establishment of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995, the outdated investigation was rarely adopted.

Industry insiders pointed out that many investigations recently launched by the US, including the Section 301 one, though distinct in the content, are mostly of strong unilateralism and related to the trade law of the US enacted in the Cold War. They were barely used after the establishment of the WTO.

The US’s move to handle economic and trade issues by activating these investigations and using the outdated legal tools have aroused wide concerns, according to the insiders.

“The US can appeal to the WTO for arbitration, but it cannot unilaterally announce sanctions. If the country skips the WTO, then it violates the principles of the organization,” said Tu Xinquan, a professor with the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

The US was one of the major makers of international trade rules, but it has become an obvious breaker by its recent practices, said Zhu Min, chairman of the National Institute of Financial Research, Tsinghua University.

Undoubtedly, the US’s behavior will harm both China’s and its own interests, and more severely, it will damage the global value chain, Zhu added.

According to the WTO ruling and the commitments of the US, the US should not decide whether the other WTO members are against rules or not based on the Section 301 investigation. Instead, it must resort to WTO rules and the Dispute Settlement Body in handling issues involving WTO agreements, said Zhang Xiangchen, Chinese ambassador to the WTO.

The US has violated its "explicitly, officially, repeatedly and unconditionally confirmed" commitments in DS152, a dispute related to Section 301 lodged by the European Communities, Zhang added.

Global coordination and common prosperity have become a shared consensus and a common goal for the world. Under this backdrop, the US’s unilateralism, which is disrespectful of common rules, is very incompatible with the times.

“The US’s unilateral move has not only harmed the interests of China and other WTO members, but also severely damaged multilateral trade mechanism,” Zhang pointed out.

Unilateralism completely goes against the WTO, Zhang said, adding that concerted efforts are needed to stop the revival of the Section 301 and keep it within the framework of WTO rules.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/04/2018

Tchad : L’Association "Nirvana" restitue les travaux du forum national inclusif

Tchad : L’Association "Nirvana" restitue les travaux du forum national inclusif

Au Tchad, l’UDS lutte pour avoir une place dans la 4ème République Au Tchad, l’UDS lutte pour avoir une place dans la 4ème République 09/04/2018

Populaires

Tchad, Nouvel découpage administratif : AMDJARASS et FADA sont complémentaires mais ne sont pas mutuellement exclusifs

11/04/2018

Yaoundé : des objets en ivoire saisis dans un hôtel

10/04/2018

DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial

11/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances

Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances

Ce que Tariq Ramadan vit aujourd'hui, Amr Khaled l'a vécu hier Ce que Tariq Ramadan vit aujourd'hui, Amr Khaled l'a vécu hier 09/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres 03/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/04/2018 - Moussa Mara

Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara

Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara

Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela 03/04/2018 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.