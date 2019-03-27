USA and Ghana Partnership for Solar Energy

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan led an event today in Kpone to mark the new partnership between the Ghanaian company Strategic Security Systems International, and its subsidiary Strategic Power Solutions, with the U.S. Company AEG International. Their initial objective will be to provide solar energy to six dioceses of the Ghana Catholic Church. […]

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan led an event today in Kpone to mark the new partnership between the Ghanaian c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...