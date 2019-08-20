Alwihda Info
USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Meetings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Août 2019


The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tom Babington: U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green visited Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on August 18 and met with NGO partners, UN leadership, and other donor representatives to discuss the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The meetings addressed efforts to further […]

