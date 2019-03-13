USAID Launches Partnership to Combat Crop-Threatening Fall Armyworm in South Sudan

A new partnership in South Sudan is combatting Fall Armyworm, an insect that can cause significant damage to crops, including maize and sorghum. With more than half of South Sudan’s current population—nearly 6.2 million people—in need of life-saving food assistance in January, Fall Armyworm threatens to exacerbate food insecurity that is already severe. South Sudanese […]

A new partnership in South Sudan is combatting Fall Armyworm, an insect that can cause significant damage to crops, i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...