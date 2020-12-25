Uganda: UN food assistance programme hit as COVID-19 dries up funding

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) will have to further reduce food rations and cash assistance for more than 1.2 million refugees in Uganda due to a funding shortfall, the agency has said, calling for urgent resources to sustain aid efforts. According to WFP, with effect from February 2021, refugees will have to make do […]

