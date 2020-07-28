Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Group Announces Global Management Appointments – Six New Country CEOs in Africa, International and Senior Group Roles


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juillet 2020


United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) (www.UBAgroup.com), the leading pan-African financial services institution, announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executive officers of six of its 20 subsidiaries across Africa, subject to regulatory approvals. The new CEOs will drive the Group’s strategy and […]

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) (www.UBAgroup.com), the leading pan-African financial services instit...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/07/2020

Tchad : à la tête du Guéra, Paul Mbainadoum passe le relais à Dago Yacoub

Tchad : à la tête du Guéra, Paul Mbainadoum passe le relais à Dago Yacoub

Tchad : décès de l'artiste Ismaël Ahmat, alias Santo Tchad : décès de l'artiste Ismaël Ahmat, alias Santo 28/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nominations à l’Office national des examens et concours

28/07/2020

Tchad : hausse du prix du ciment, le président Déby convoque une réunion

28/07/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : reprise des vols, un test PCR négatif exigé avant l'arrivée à N'Djamena

28/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda