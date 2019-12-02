United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Observes World AIDS Day

On 1 December 2019, UNAMID’s HIV/AIDS Unit celebrated World AIDS Day at the Mission headquarters in Zalingei, Central Darfur, under the theme “Communities make the difference”. The event, attended by UNAMID Force commander, Lieutenant General Leonard Ngondi and Acting Police Commissioner, Dr. Sultan Temuri as well as Mission staff, included drama and cultural performances. UNAMID […]

