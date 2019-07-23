United Nations re-opens bidding on Financial Audit Review of Libya’s two branches of the Central Bank of Libya

Restoring confidence, promoting transparency, and supporting the reunification of Libya’s financial and economic institutions are crucial to Libya’s stability and the prosperity. Towards this end, UNSMIL remains committed to facilitating a financial audit review of the two branches of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) as requested last year by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj. The […]

Restoring confidence, promoting transparency, and supporting the reunification of Libya’s financial and econ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...