Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United States provides additional US$2.5 million in response to Cyclone Idai


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States Government has provided an additional contribution of US$2.5 million to respond to emergency needs in Zimbabwe following Cyclone Idai. The contribution, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Food for Peace, will support immediate food needs in the most affected areas of Manicaland Province. USAID will work through […]

The United States Government has provided an additional contribution of US$2.5 million to respond to emergency ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/04/2019

Tchad : des femmes lancent un projet d'exploitation de biogaz

Tchad : des femmes lancent un projet d'exploitation de biogaz

Tchad : "les détenus doivent être respectés" Tchad : "les détenus doivent être respectés" 02/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "une réplique sécuritaire forte sera loin de résoudre" le phénomène Boko Haram

03/04/2019

OMC : le Tchad va coordonner les pays les moins avancés

03/04/2019

Le Tchad valide ses comptes nationaux définitifs 2017

03/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui