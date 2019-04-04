United States provides additional US$2.5 million in response to Cyclone Idai

The United States Government has provided an additional contribution of US$2.5 million to respond to emergency needs in Zimbabwe following Cyclone Idai. The contribution, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Food for Peace, will support immediate food needs in the most affected areas of Manicaland Province. USAID will work through […]

The United States Government has provided an additional contribution of US$2.5 million to respond to emergency ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...